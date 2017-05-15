Commercial real estate transactions from The Oklahoman for May 13, 2017
LLC for a 151,200-square-foot industrial building at 4680 NW 3. Brett Price and Kris Davis with Newmark Grubb Levy Strange Beffort represented the buyer and Gerald Gamble of Gerald L. Gamble Co. Realtors represented the seller.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kimberly Lavone Cox: Stuck Up and Conceited
|11 hr
|Gilbert Johnson
|3
|Unsuccessful civil cases could cost thousands m...
|12 hr
|ddot
|1
|Nathanael Kent Shaffer DUI arrrst (Apr '16)
|16 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|21
|Poor Failicia! Mad because Missouri figured out...
|19 hr
|Who is she
|12
|H-I-S Paint Acquires Premium Coatings of Texas
|22 hr
|broadbrush
|1
|Prostitute Taryn Huffman: Gets Off Easy on DUI
|22 hr
|API
|1
|Police searching for two missing people (Oct '10)
|Mon
|Sal-Nancys-daugher
|84
Find what you want!
Search Norman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC