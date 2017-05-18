City's Form-Based Code Doing To A Vote
May 19 --After years of planning, the Center City form-based code will go before the city council for approval Tuesday, kicking off the statutory process for the implementation of new rules that will govern the future of development in central Norman . The plan includes detailed requirements for new construction within core Norman on everything from parking and green spaces to building and floor height.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Planning.
Add your comments below
Norman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Edmond Police ID Suspect Arrested IN Oak Tree S...
|5 hr
|biggerallthetime
|1
|Cleanup Begins In Elk City After Tornado Levels...
|15 hr
|HAH
|15
|Poor Failicia! Mad because Missouri figured out...
|15 hr
|Get a life
|15
|Randy Krehbiel: Running government on the cheap...
|Thu
|drivingaway
|1
|Wendy Teague Dated a Child Molester
|Thu
|Michael McLemore
|5
|Illegal Roofing Crews and Homeowners BEWARE (May '10)
|Thu
|Tim Lee
|264
|Kimberly Lavone Cox: Stuck Up and Conceited
|May 17
|Gilbert Johnson
|4
Find what you want!
Search Norman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC