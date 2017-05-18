City's Form-Based Code Doing To A Vote

May 19 --After years of planning, the Center City form-based code will go before the city council for approval Tuesday, kicking off the statutory process for the implementation of new rules that will govern the future of development in central Norman . The plan includes detailed requirements for new construction within core Norman on everything from parking and green spaces to building and floor height.

