Arkansas Softball Receives Bid To NCAA Tournament
Arkansas' softball team has received a bid the NCAA softball tournament and will play Tulsa in the regional at Norman, Oklahoma. This is the first time since 2013 that the Razorbacks softball team is back in the NCAA tournament and just the seventh time in the program history that they received a bid.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.
Add your comments below
Norman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kimberly Lavone Cox: Stuck Up and Conceited
|11 hr
|Gilbert Johnson
|3
|Unsuccessful civil cases could cost thousands m...
|12 hr
|ddot
|1
|Nathanael Kent Shaffer DUI arrrst (Apr '16)
|16 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|21
|Poor Failicia! Mad because Missouri figured out...
|19 hr
|Who is she
|12
|H-I-S Paint Acquires Premium Coatings of Texas
|22 hr
|broadbrush
|1
|Prostitute Taryn Huffman: Gets Off Easy on DUI
|22 hr
|API
|1
|Police searching for two missing people (Oct '10)
|Mon
|Sal-Nancys-daugher
|84
Find what you want!
Search Norman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC