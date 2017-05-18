Afghan woman overcomes much in pursui...

Afghan woman overcomes much in pursuit of education, career

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: Fox 23

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox 23.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cleanup Begins In Elk City After Tornado Levels... 11 hr As I see it 25
News Exec works to foster safe, healthy neighborhoods 15 hr safetyhat 1
News Irish Mob has pattern of intimidating witnesses... 16 hr mobbed 1
Norman Teacher Paige Holden Sat Dewey Hembree 7
News Randy Krehbiel: Running government on the cheap... May 18 drivingaway 1
Kimberly Lavone Cox: Stuck Up and Conceited May 17 Gilbert Johnson 4
Stylist Brandi McCoy (Oct '16) May 16 GiantClick 25
See all Norman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norman Forum Now

Norman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Norman, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,425 • Total comments across all topics: 281,187,966

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC