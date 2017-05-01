a oeDancing with the Stars 24a Recap:...

a oeDancing with the Stars 24a Recap: Normani tangos through back pain...

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: KLMS-AM Lincoln

Excitement was at a fever pitch for Monday night's of Dancing with the Stars, especially after last week's shocking elimination of Heather Morris. The theme for week seven was "A Night at the Movies," with dances selected to evoke a mood from a specific movie genre.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLMS-AM Lincoln.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
OK City, take your troll back from Eminence, Mt... 2 hr We all know 23
News Oklahoma City sets storm debris pickup schedule 6 hr publicproperty 1
News My 2 Cents: Congress Warns Airlines To Shape Up 7 hr shipout 1
News US Labor Department urges residential construct... 12 hr prevailinglifestyle 2
Boycott Oklahoma Turnpikes ( The Turnpike State). (Dec '12) 13 hr Proud sooner 11
Anybody know natalie boisvert? (Jun '14) Apr 30 Just Looking 14
Sun Moon Stars Tattoo Apr 30 Just Looking 1
See all Norman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norman Forum Now

Norman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Norman, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,826 • Total comments across all topics: 280,739,147

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC