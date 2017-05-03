4 Charged With Murder In Shooting Death Of OU Student
Four people arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of an OU student on April 23 have been charged in the slaying. Tyrek Ladarius Turner, 20, Armani Ashanti Morgan, 19, James Arion Smith, 17, and Cody Eli Turbeville, 17, were all arrested Wednesday and booked into the Cleveland County Jail .
