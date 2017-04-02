What to do in Oklahoma on April 2, 2017: Check out the Norman Medieval Fair
Spend the day with lords, ladies, knights and court jesters during the final day of the 41st annual Medieval Fair at Reaves Park, 2501 S Jenkins Ave. Held annually since 1977, the living history fair features educational exhibits, arts, crafts, food, games, demonstrations and ongoing entertainment at seven stages. Entertainment includes minstrels, dancing, theater and re-enactments, jugglers, knights jousting on horseback and human chess games.
