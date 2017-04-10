Video: 6 ways Vince Gill keeps wowing fans as he turns 60
On April 12, 1957, Vincent Grant Gill was born in Norman. He grew up in Oklahoma City and is now better known as Country Music Hall of Famer Vince Gill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|OKC Desperately Needs QuikTrip
|1 hr
|Clean Up OKC
|1
|Osbi: Several Items Collected In NW Okc Excavat...
|4 hr
|Guest
|5
|Anadarko Officers Now Wearing Body Cameras
|7 hr
|trun8tive
|2
|OU's Chris Robison Arrested For Public Intox On...
|Apr 9
|duiredux
|1
|Stylist Brandi McCoy
|Apr 8
|GiantClick
|20
|Kari Gee-Cruzan is an Idiot (Sep '16)
|Apr 8
|Jamie Dundee
|16
|Darlene Thicksten: Horrible Mother
|Mar 24
|Jamie Dundee
|8
Find what you want!
Search Norman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC