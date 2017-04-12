Toby Keitha s 14th Annual Golf Classi...

Toby Keitha s 14th Annual Golf Classic Set for June 2 & 3 to Benefit OK Kids Korral

Toby Keith will host his 14th annual Toby Keith & Friends Golf Classic at Belmar Golf Club and Riverwind Casino in his hometown of Norman, Okla., on June 2-3. The fundraiser helps support Toby's OK Kids Korral Foundation , a facility offering a home away from home for children with cancer-and their families-seeking treatment in Oklahoma City.

