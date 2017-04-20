Storms with winds hail, possible torn...

Storms with winds hail, possible tornado in US midsection

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Post-Bulletin

Strong thunderstorms with high winds, large hail and slight possibility of tornadoes is forecast for much of the nation's midsection. The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, says the storms are expected from late Sunday afternoon through the evening hours from southern Oklahoma to a portion of Michigan and could impact 13.3 million people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
White Trash Jeanene Van Hook 3 hr Brent Van Hook 4
Casino Oklahoma 9 hr Be smart 1
News OKC Police Car, 2 OHP Cruisers Damaged Followin... 11 hr duiredux 1
News OU's Chris Robison Arrested For Public Intox On... 11 hr duiredux 1
News Oklahoma ScissorTales: This law can stand to be... 12 hr buildthewall 1
News Moore bounces back after 2013 tornado 13 hr buildthewall 1
News Oklahoma Felon Shot By New Mexico Officer 13 hr buildthewall 1
See all Norman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norman Forum Now

Norman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Iraq
  1. Final Four
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Norman, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,930 • Total comments across all topics: 280,179,798

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC