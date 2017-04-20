Storms with winds hail, possible tornado in US midsection
Strong thunderstorms with high winds, large hail and slight possibility of tornadoes is forecast for much of the nation's midsection. The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, says the storms are expected from late Sunday afternoon through the evening hours from southern Oklahoma to a portion of Michigan and could impact 13.3 million people.
