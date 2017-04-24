Storms with tornadoes possible in Ark...

Storms with tornadoes possible in Arkansas, Texas, Louisiana

Wednesday

The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center says there is a risk of severe thunderstorms and possibly tornadoes in southern Arkansas, northern Louisiana, northeastern Texas and western Mississippi. The center in Norman, Oklahoma, says the storms are expected in the region Wednesday and could bring tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds, primarily during the afternoon hours to the more than 22,600 square mile area that includes more than 1.1 million people.

