Storms with possible tornadoes in Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas
We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox 23.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Donald Trump a good president or no???
|8 min
|Lol at you
|38
|Not very many tornadic storms when's is the nex...
|1 hr
|Guest
|2
|Stylist Brandi McCoy
|Wed
|GiantClick
|22
|Shauna Lowe: Messed Up Life (Sep '16)
|Apr 15
|Jamie Dundee
|7
|Nathanael Kent Shaffer DUI arrrst (Apr '16)
|Apr 15
|Jamie Dundee
|20
|Darlene Thicksten: Horrible Mother
|Apr 15
|Jamie Dundee
|9
|Kari Gee-Cruzan is an Idiot (Sep '16)
|Apr 15
|Jamie Dundee
|17
Find what you want!
Search Norman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC