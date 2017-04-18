Storms with possible tornadoes in Okl...

Storms with possible tornadoes in Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: Fox 23

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox 23.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is Donald Trump a good president or no??? 8 min Lol at you 38
Not very many tornadic storms when's is the nex... 1 hr Guest 2
Stylist Brandi McCoy Wed GiantClick 22
Shauna Lowe: Messed Up Life (Sep '16) Apr 15 Jamie Dundee 7
Nathanael Kent Shaffer DUI arrrst (Apr '16) Apr 15 Jamie Dundee 20
Darlene Thicksten: Horrible Mother Apr 15 Jamie Dundee 9
Kari Gee-Cruzan is an Idiot (Sep '16) Apr 15 Jamie Dundee 17
See all Norman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norman Forum Now

Norman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Norman, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,185 • Total comments across all topics: 280,452,609

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC