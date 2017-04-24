Storm Chasing
Photos from National Severe Storms Laboratory in Norman, Oklahoma show staff and instrument chasing tornadoes during the first VORTEX project from 1994-1995. The first photo was in Graham, Texas , and the second southeast of Shamrock, Texas .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Free Dictionary.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|OK City, take your troll back from Eminence, Mt...
|4 hr
|Not Surprised
|17
|To "ur lobotomy", aka usmc wife, aka ok lady, a...
|5 hr
|Shocked
|5
|Oklahoma Struggles To Pay For Schools After Sla...
|15 hr
|dominionovertheearth
|1
|Oklahoma organization launches #TheMuslimNextDo...
|15 hr
|campaignterror
|1
|Will thunder have chance in playoffs???
|19 hr
|Guest
|13
|Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho
|19 hr
|Guest
|12
|Stylist Brandi McCoy (Oct '16)
|20 hr
|GiantClick
|23
Find what you want!
Search Norman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC