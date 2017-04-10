Some GOP lawmakers push against Oklah...

Some GOP lawmakers push against Oklahoma anti-abortion bills

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Fox 23

After years of trying unsuccessfully to have a baby, Derina Soles of Oklahoma said she was excited to attend her first ultrasound and find out the gender of the fetus she had been carrying about 18 weeks. But that excitement quickly turned to disappointment when Soles learned her fetus had anencephaly, a rare and untreatable defect in which a baby's brain and skull don't form properly.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox 23.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News OK Congressmen Increase Security For Protesters... 12 min moresecurityforme... 1
News Person Of Interest In Carina Saunders Case Resp... 1 hr usalady 2
OKC Desperately Needs QuikTrip 16 hr Clean Up OKC 1
News OU's Chris Robison Arrested For Public Intox On... Apr 9 duiredux 1
Stylist Brandi McCoy Apr 8 GiantClick 20
Kari Gee-Cruzan is an Idiot (Sep '16) Apr 8 Jamie Dundee 16
Darlene Thicksten: Horrible Mother Mar 24 Jamie Dundee 8
See all Norman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norman Forum Now

Norman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
 

Norman, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,540 • Total comments across all topics: 280,263,189

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC