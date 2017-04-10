Some GOP lawmakers push against Oklahoma anti-abortion bills

After years of trying unsuccessfully to have a baby, Derina Soles of Oklahoma said she was excited to attend her first ultrasound and find out the gender of the fetus she had been carrying about 18 weeks. But that excitement quickly turned to disappointment when Soles learned her fetus had anencephaly, a rare and untreatable defect in which a baby's brain and skull don't form properly.

