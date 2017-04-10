Slight risk of severe storms in southern plains states
The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, says the strongest storms are expected Sunday afternoon and night from the Texas Panhandle, across much of the northwestern half of Oklahoma and into southeastern Kansas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTEN-TV Denison.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shauna Lowe: Messed Up Life (Sep '16)
|19 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|7
|Nathanael Kent Shaffer DUI arrrst (Apr '16)
|19 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|20
|Stylist Brandi McCoy
|19 hr
|GiantClick
|21
|Darlene Thicksten: Horrible Mother
|19 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|9
|Kari Gee-Cruzan is an Idiot (Sep '16)
|19 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|17
|OU's Chris Robison Arrested For Public Intox On...
|Apr 9
|duiredux
|1
|Former Senator Shortey scheduled for arraignmen...
|Mar 24
|confused
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC