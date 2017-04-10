Severe thunderstorm watch likely to b...

Severe thunderstorm watch likely to be issued for the Chicago area early this afternoon

Monday

The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has indicated that it is almost certain to issue a severe thunderstorm watch for much if not all of the Chicago Metro area this warm, windy and increasingly more humid afternoon.

