Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued Ap...

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued April 16 at 6:37PM CDT expiring...

Next Story Prev Story
53 min ago Read more: Fox 23

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox 23.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Shauna Lowe: Messed Up Life (Sep '16) Sat Jamie Dundee 7
Nathanael Kent Shaffer DUI arrrst (Apr '16) Sat Jamie Dundee 20
Stylist Brandi McCoy Sat GiantClick 21
Darlene Thicksten: Horrible Mother Sat Jamie Dundee 9
Kari Gee-Cruzan is an Idiot (Sep '16) Sat Jamie Dundee 17
News OU's Chris Robison Arrested For Public Intox On... Apr 9 duiredux 1
News Former Senator Shortey scheduled for arraignmen... Mar 24 confused 1
See all Norman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norman Forum Now

Norman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
 

Norman, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,171 • Total comments across all topics: 280,343,513

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC