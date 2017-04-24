Severe storms, possible tornadoes for...

Severe storms, possible tornadoes forecast in wide region

Severe thunderstorms with possible tornadoes and flash flooding are forecast from the Plains states to the Mississippi, Ohio and Tennessee Valley regions, including much of Missouri. The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, says the storms are expected to begin Friday afternoon from northern Texas across Oklahoma, central and southern Missouri, northern Arkansas, southern Illinois, southern Indiana, western Kentucky and western Tennessee.

