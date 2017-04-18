Public input sought on I-35 corridor ...

Public input sought on I-35 corridor in Moore, Norman

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Drivers accustomed to traffic congestion along the Interstate 35 corridor in Moore and Norman will have a chance to voice their concerns and recommend solutions Thursday at an open house hosted by the two cities and the Oklahoma Department of Transportation. The open house is from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at The Station at Central Park, 700 S Broadway, in Moore.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
OK City, take your troll back from Eminence, Mt... 2 hr a faithful husband 10
Not very many tornadic storms when's is the nex... 11 hr Horrible storms 3
Stylist Stacie Bivens: Stuck Up 13 hr Oh my god 10
News Police investigate possible shootout at southea... 14 hr Crazy world 3
News Oklahoma ScissorTales: This law can stand to be... 18 hr Defeat Nancy Pelosi 2
Baltazar Rentfro Was Murderd (Aug '11) Apr 21 Mommas 23
Stylist Brandi McCoy Apr 19 GiantClick 22
See all Norman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norman Forum Now

Norman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Norman, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,655 • Total comments across all topics: 280,522,333

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC