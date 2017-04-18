Public input sought on I-35 corridor in Moore, Norman
Drivers accustomed to traffic congestion along the Interstate 35 corridor in Moore and Norman will have a chance to voice their concerns and recommend solutions Thursday at an open house hosted by the two cities and the Oklahoma Department of Transportation. The open house is from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at The Station at Central Park, 700 S Broadway, in Moore.
