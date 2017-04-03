Political newcomer wins Norman's Ward 5 seat
Ward 5 candidate Sereta Wilson took an early, strong lead in Tuesday's runoff election and held on, upsetting her opponent and winning the Ward 5 city council post. The results are from Cleveland County Election Board officials, and are considered unofficial until verified by the state Election Board.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Norman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up
|2 min
|Gilbert Johnson
|5
|Subutex in Norman....4 trade or 4 sale
|6 min
|Puffthemagicdrag on
|9
|Wendy Teague
|13 hr
|Marcus Muench Chomo
|4
|OSBI Hopes Reward Cracks Open Cold Case (Jun '07)
|19 hr
|Ateupcowgirl
|21
|Arrest Warrants Reveal New Details In Foiled Ra...
|23 hr
|foiledandnotaball
|1
|Steve Pulaski, the Movie critic is a World-Clas...
|Mon
|Barry M
|5
|Great Church in OKC Area
|Apr 2
|HiThere
|10
Find what you want!
Search Norman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC