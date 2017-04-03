Political newcomer wins Norman's Ward...

Political newcomer wins Norman's Ward 5 seat

Next Story Prev Story
59 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Ward 5 candidate Sereta Wilson took an early, strong lead in Tuesday's runoff election and held on, upsetting her opponent and winning the Ward 5 city council post. The results are from Cleveland County Election Board officials, and are considered unofficial until verified by the state Election Board.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up 2 min Gilbert Johnson 5
Subutex in Norman....4 trade or 4 sale 6 min Puffthemagicdrag on 9
Wendy Teague 13 hr Marcus Muench Chomo 4
News OSBI Hopes Reward Cracks Open Cold Case (Jun '07) 19 hr Ateupcowgirl 21
News Arrest Warrants Reveal New Details In Foiled Ra... 23 hr foiledandnotaball 1
Steve Pulaski, the Movie critic is a World-Clas... Mon Barry M 5
Great Church in OKC Area Apr 2 HiThere 10
See all Norman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norman Forum Now

Norman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
 

Norman, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,253 • Total comments across all topics: 280,058,587

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC