OU's Parker Named Player Of The Year Finalist

Oklahoma junior pitcher Paige Parker has been chosen as one of 25 finalists for the 2017 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year, the Amateur Softball Association/USA Softball announced Wednesday. Now in its 16th year, the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year award, given by the national governing body for softball in the United States, is designed to recognize outstanding athletic achievement by female collegiate softball players across the country.

