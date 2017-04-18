OU's Parker Named Player Of The Year Finalist
Oklahoma junior pitcher Paige Parker has been chosen as one of 25 finalists for the 2017 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year, the Amateur Softball Association/USA Softball announced Wednesday. Now in its 16th year, the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year award, given by the national governing body for softball in the United States, is designed to recognize outstanding athletic achievement by female collegiate softball players across the country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Norman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Donald Trump a good president or no???
|3 hr
|Just wondering
|30
|Shauna Lowe: Messed Up Life (Sep '16)
|Apr 15
|Jamie Dundee
|7
|Nathanael Kent Shaffer DUI arrrst (Apr '16)
|Apr 15
|Jamie Dundee
|20
|Stylist Brandi McCoy
|Apr 15
|GiantClick
|21
|Darlene Thicksten: Horrible Mother
|Apr 15
|Jamie Dundee
|9
|Kari Gee-Cruzan is an Idiot (Sep '16)
|Apr 15
|Jamie Dundee
|17
|OU's Chris Robison Arrested For Public Intox On...
|Apr 9
|duiredux
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC