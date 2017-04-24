OU Student Killed In Norman Shooting May Have Been Robbery Victim, Police Say
Norman police say a University of Oklahoma student who was killed in an overnight shooting may have been the victim of a robbery. Officers said they were called the 1800 block of East Lindsey Street on Sunday just before 11 p.m. Investigators found 20-year-old Nathaniel Ewing in the parking lot of the Willowbrook Apartments near 12th and Lindsey with a single gunshot wound to the abdomen.
