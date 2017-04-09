Orlando singer on 'The Voice'; Molly Ringwald joins 'Riverdale'
You can expect to see Brandon Royal of Orlando in the Knockouts Round this week on "The Voice." The NBC contest starts at 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.
