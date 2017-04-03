Oklahoma Vice: Rapper 2Chainz returns...

Oklahoma Vice: Rapper 2Chainz returns to OKC

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 6 Read more: NewsOK.com

Rapper 2 Chainz will return to Oklahoma City later this month after rumors he would never return after a 9-hour stand off with local police in 2013. 2 Chainz will appear with EDM artist JAUZ at the first annual FriendzFest April 19 at the Lost Lakes Amphitheater, 3501 N.E. 10th.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Casino Oklahoma 15 min Be smart 1
News OKC Police Car, 2 OHP Cruisers Damaged Followin... 2 hr duiredux 1
News OU's Chris Robison Arrested For Public Intox On... 2 hr duiredux 1
News Oklahoma ScissorTales: This law can stand to be... 3 hr buildthewall 1
News Moore bounces back after 2013 tornado 3 hr buildthewall 1
News Oklahoma Felon Shot By New Mexico Officer 3 hr buildthewall 1
Wendy Teague 5 hr MHS1991 2
See all Norman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norman Forum Now

Norman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Final Four
  5. Iraq
  1. North Korea
  2. Tornado
  3. Pakistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Norman, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,657 • Total comments across all topics: 280,170,711

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC