Oklahoma Vice: Rapper 2Chainz returns to OKC
Rapper 2 Chainz will return to Oklahoma City later this month after rumors he would never return after a 9-hour stand off with local police in 2013. 2 Chainz will appear with EDM artist JAUZ at the first annual FriendzFest April 19 at the Lost Lakes Amphitheater, 3501 N.E. 10th.
