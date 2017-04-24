Oklahoma Vice: Judge tosses request for gag order in Norman glass pipe case
A judge in Cleveland County on Thursday denied the prosecution's efforts to keep parties involved in ongoing legal saga of Norman Councilman Stephen Tyler Holman and the Friendly Market from talking to the media. John Pevehouse, assistant district attorney, had sought a gag order after attorneys for the Friendly Market four made remarks about the case to the press and on social media.
