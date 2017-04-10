Oklahoma Vice: Friendly Market trials expected to last a week or longer each
Criminal trials for Norman City Councilman Stephen Tyler Holman and former Friendly Market owner Robert Cox are expected to last at least a week each, or longer, in Cleveland County District Court. Holman, 32, faces a felony charge of acquiring proceeds from drug activity, as well as 12 counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
