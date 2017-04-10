Oklahoma Vice: Friendly Market trials...

Oklahoma Vice: Friendly Market trials expected to last a week or longer each

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Criminal trials for Norman City Councilman Stephen Tyler Holman and former Friendly Market owner Robert Cox are expected to last at least a week each, or longer, in Cleveland County District Court. Holman, 32, faces a felony charge of acquiring proceeds from drug activity, as well as 12 counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News J.C. Watts sues Oklahoma City-based Feed the Ch... 22 min screwyerlittlechi... 1
Casino Oklahoma 1 hr Oh me oh my 3
Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up 1 hr Guest 10
White Trash Jeanene Van Hook 1 hr Guest 7
News Edmond Police Investigate Business Theft 2 hr rintintin 1
News Police Raid Leads To Veteran's Stolen Property 2 hr blklexus 1
News Anadarko Officers Now Wearing Body Cameras 3 hr churchterror 1
See all Norman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norman Forum Now

Norman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
 

Norman, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,838 • Total comments across all topics: 280,202,522

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC