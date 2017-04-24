Oklahoma Vice: Cannabis expert to tes...

Oklahoma Vice: Cannabis expert to testify at Norman Councilman's trial

The defense for Norman City Councilman Stephen Tyler Holman plans to call a new expert witness at trial to testify about uses for glass pipes other than smoking pot. The testimony could also include a demonstration on smoking substances other than pot out of a glass pipe, according to court documents.

