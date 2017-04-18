Oklahoma Sooners Football Recruiting: Sooners Make Top 7 for Img WR Joshua Moore
After making his initial list of 14 and then cracking Moore's top 10 , Oklahoma remains among the four-star receiver's final seven schools per a Saturday tweet. Right now, it still appears Florda State has the inside edge for Moore's services, as they do for many IMG recruits.
