Oklahoma lawmaker criticizes OU's han...

Oklahoma lawmaker criticizes OU's handling of painting stolen by Nazis

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: KFOR-TV Oklahoma City

Years later, it was donated to the Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art on the campus of the University of Oklahoma in Norman. For more than two years, the family and the university fought over the rightful owner the painting before reaching an agreement in 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Will thunder have chance in playoffs??? 3 hr Guest 8
Norman Teacher Paige Holden 10 hr Dewey Hembree 2
Boycott Oklahoma Turnpikes ( The Turnpike State). (Dec '12) 14 hr Guest 5
News Edmond Police Investigate Business Theft 22 hr D C Burns White 2
News OK Task Force to focus on untested rape kits Tue moremula 1
OK City, take your troll back from Eminence, Mt... Mon USA lady 14
Wendy Teague Mon Michael McLemore 7
See all Norman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norman Forum Now

Norman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Norman, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,798 • Total comments across all topics: 280,573,919

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC