Oklahoma lawmaker criticizes OU's handling of painting stolen by Nazis
Years later, it was donated to the Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art on the campus of the University of Oklahoma in Norman. For more than two years, the family and the university fought over the rightful owner the painting before reaching an agreement in 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Will thunder have chance in playoffs???
|3 hr
|Guest
|8
|Norman Teacher Paige Holden
|10 hr
|Dewey Hembree
|2
|Boycott Oklahoma Turnpikes ( The Turnpike State). (Dec '12)
|14 hr
|Guest
|5
|Edmond Police Investigate Business Theft
|22 hr
|D C Burns White
|2
|OK Task Force to focus on untested rape kits
|Tue
|moremula
|1
|OK City, take your troll back from Eminence, Mt...
|Mon
|USA lady
|14
|Wendy Teague
|Mon
|Michael McLemore
|7
Find what you want!
Search Norman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC