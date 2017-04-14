Norman woman, child believed to be in danger following reported kidnapping, abduction
At approximately 7:40 a.m., the Norman Police Department says officers were dispatched to a report of a disturbance in the 1100 block of Oak Tree Avenue. Witnesses reported that 26-year-old Joseph Cross was engaged in a verbal dispute with his girlfriend, 41-year-old Angela Rhea, when he grabbed her, put his hand over her mouth, and forced her into his vehicle.
