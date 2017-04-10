Norman Police: Woman, Child Kidnapped Could Be In Immediate Danger
Officers said they were sent to the scene of a reported disturbance in the 1100 block of Oak Tree Avenue about 7:40 a.m. Friday. Witnesses told investigators that 26-year-old Joseph Cross was having a verbal dispute with his girlfriend, 41-year-old Angela Rhea, when he grabbed her, put his hand over her mouth, and forced her into his vehicle.
