Norman police searching for man accused of kidnapping girlfriend, child
About 7:40 a.m., officers went to the 1100 block of Oak Tree Avenue, where witnesses said Joseph Cross was arguing with Angela Rhea, 41. Cross grabbed Rhea, put his hand over her mouth and forced her into his car, according to a news release. Cross is thought to be driving a black 2013 Toyota Camry with Oklahoma license plate 149 KIG.
