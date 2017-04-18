Norman police searching for man accus...

Norman police searching for man accused of kidnapping girlfriend, child

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 14 Read more: NewsOK.com

About 7:40 a.m., officers went to the 1100 block of Oak Tree Avenue, where witnesses said Joseph Cross was arguing with Angela Rhea, 41. Cross grabbed Rhea, put his hand over her mouth and forced her into his car, according to a news release. Cross is thought to be driving a black 2013 Toyota Camry with Oklahoma license plate 149 KIG.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is Donald Trump a good president or no??? 7 min OrangeFruitLoop 25
Wendy Teague Mon Michael McLemore 5
Shauna Lowe: Messed Up Life (Sep '16) Apr 15 Jamie Dundee 7
Nathanael Kent Shaffer DUI arrrst (Apr '16) Apr 15 Jamie Dundee 20
Stylist Brandi McCoy Apr 15 GiantClick 21
Darlene Thicksten: Horrible Mother Apr 15 Jamie Dundee 9
Kari Gee-Cruzan is an Idiot (Sep '16) Apr 15 Jamie Dundee 17
See all Norman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norman Forum Now

Norman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Norman, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,252 • Total comments across all topics: 280,392,010

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC