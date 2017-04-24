Norman Notes
City council members on Tuesday unanimously approved awarding a $25.8 million contract to Flintco LLC for construction of a new central library on 7.4 acres at West Acres Street and James Garner Avenue. Construction should take about two years, officials said.
