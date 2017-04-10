Norman hospital settles lawsuit over ...

Norman hospital settles lawsuit over Medicare false claims allegations

The Norman Regional Hospital Authority, a former hospital administrator and six radiologists have agreed to pay the federal government more than $1.6 million to settle a federal lawsuit over Medicare false claims allegations. The hospital and those employees were accused of submitting false claims to obtain Medicare reimbursement for diagnostic services performed by radiological practitioner assistants without proper supervision by physicians.

