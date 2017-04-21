NFL prospect Joe Mixon settles lawsui...

NFL prospect Joe Mixon settles lawsuit with woman he punched

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: TwinCities

Former Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon has settled a lawsuit filed by a woman he punched nearly three years ago, the parties said in a joint statement Friday. Former Oklahoma players Joe Mixon, left, and Adrian Peterson, right, talk during the annual Oklahoma NCAA college spring football game in Norman, Okla., Saturday, April 8, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
OK City, take your troll back from Eminence, Mt... 6 min candy 8
Not very many tornadic storms when's is the nex... 3 hr Horrible storms 3
Stylist Stacie Bivens: Stuck Up 6 hr Oh my god 10
News Police investigate possible shootout at southea... 6 hr Crazy world 3
News Oklahoma ScissorTales: This law can stand to be... 10 hr Defeat Nancy Pelosi 2
Baltazar Rentfro Was Murderd (Aug '11) Apr 21 Mommas 23
Stylist Brandi McCoy Apr 19 GiantClick 22
See all Norman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norman Forum Now

Norman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Norman, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,700 • Total comments across all topics: 280,514,754

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC