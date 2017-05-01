NFL Draft: Bengals Select OU's Jordan Evans In Sixth Round
A three-year starter and captain his senior year, Evans totaled 286 tackles for loss over his career in Norman while tallying five interceptions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boycott Oklahoma Turnpikes ( The Turnpike State). (Dec '12)
|2 hr
|WarForOil
|8
|Mary FatFuckFaceFallin: How You Boys Like Me Now?
|3 hr
|Sam
|4
|OK City, take your troll back from Eminence, Mt...
|6 hr
|Ignore the troll
|19
|Gov. Mary Fallin Declares State Of Emergency Du...
|6 hr
|Sam ten ton
|2
|Stylist Stacie Bivens: Stuck Up
|8 hr
|Guest
|13
|Oklahoma City mother arrested after neighbors r...
|12 hr
|abuseuse
|1
|Franklin Girlfriend To Appear On Dr. Phil
|17 hr
|callincrap
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC