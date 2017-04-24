NFL Draft 2017: Joe Mixon, controversial Oklahoma RB, selected by Cincinnati Bengals in second round
In this Oct. 15, 2016 file photo, Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon stretches before an NCAA college football game between Kansas State and Oklahoma in Norman, Okla. A video showing Oklahoma running back Mixon punching a female student was released to The Associated Press on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MassLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|To "ur lobotomy", aka usmc wife, aka ok lady, a...
|1 hr
|The Warden
|14
|Stylist Stacie Bivens: Stuck Up
|2 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|12
|Oklahoma City mother arrested after neighbors r...
|3 hr
|abuseuse
|1
|Franklin Girlfriend To Appear On Dr. Phil
|7 hr
|callincrap
|1
|Mary FatFuckFaceFallin: How You Boys Like Me Now?
|17 hr
|Guest
|3
|Oklahoma State Rep. Cleveland proposes using se...
|18 hr
|bldthewall
|1
|Anybody know natalie boisvert? (Jun '14)
|Sun
|Just Looking
|14
Find what you want!
Search Norman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC