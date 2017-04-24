NFL Draft 2017: Joe Mixon, controvers...

NFL Draft 2017: Joe Mixon, controversial Oklahoma RB, selected by Cincinnati Bengals in second round

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: MassLive.com

In this Oct. 15, 2016 file photo, Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon stretches before an NCAA college football game between Kansas State and Oklahoma in Norman, Okla. A video showing Oklahoma running back Mixon punching a female student was released to The Associated Press on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MassLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
To "ur lobotomy", aka usmc wife, aka ok lady, a... 1 hr The Warden 14
Stylist Stacie Bivens: Stuck Up 2 hr Jamie Dundee 12
News Oklahoma City mother arrested after neighbors r... 3 hr abuseuse 1
News Franklin Girlfriend To Appear On Dr. Phil 7 hr callincrap 1
Mary FatFuckFaceFallin: How You Boys Like Me Now? 17 hr Guest 3
News Oklahoma State Rep. Cleveland proposes using se... 18 hr bldthewall 1
Anybody know natalie boisvert? (Jun '14) Sun Just Looking 14
See all Norman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norman Forum Now

Norman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Norman, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,061 • Total comments across all topics: 280,698,195

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC