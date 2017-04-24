Mind Your Own Business: Teen hay-hauling business shaped Paycom chief's entrepreneurial spirit

As a 16 year old in his hometown of Tuttle, Paycom President and CEO Chad Richison held firm on his price for baling hay -- after a local farmer tried to short him 4 cents a bale on an agreed-upon 36 cents. Richison remembers telling his buddy and coworker, "If we don't hold him accountable now, he'll pay us less for the rest of the time we work for him," before he threatened to disassemble all the hay from the some 1,000 bales they'd just harvested using a flatbed welded to a '62 Box Chevy V that he bought for $300.

