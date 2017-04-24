Mind Your Own Business: Teen hay-hauling business shaped Paycom chief's entrepreneurial spirit
As a 16 year old in his hometown of Tuttle, Paycom President and CEO Chad Richison held firm on his price for baling hay -- after a local farmer tried to short him 4 cents a bale on an agreed-upon 36 cents. Richison remembers telling his buddy and coworker, "If we don't hold him accountable now, he'll pay us less for the rest of the time we work for him," before he threatened to disassemble all the hay from the some 1,000 bales they'd just harvested using a flatbed welded to a '62 Box Chevy V that he bought for $300.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Norman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Edmond Police Investigate Business Theft
|2 hr
|D C Burns White
|2
|OK Task Force to focus on untested rape kits
|7 hr
|moremula
|1
|OK City, take your troll back from Eminence, Mt...
|14 hr
|USA lady
|14
|Will thunder have chance in playoffs???
|17 hr
|I saw it too
|3
|Wendy Teague
|Mon
|Michael McLemore
|7
|Former Canadian County CASA Executive Director ...
|Mon
|chaityfaithnohope
|1
|Not very many tornadic storms when's is the nex...
|Sun
|Horrible storms
|3
Find what you want!
Search Norman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC