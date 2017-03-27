Medieval days are revisited at Norman festival
Hundreds turned out Friday for the 41st annual Medieval Fair, many of them decked in chain mail or dressed as lords and ladies, court jesters or knights. The fair at Reaves Park, 2501 S Jenkins Ave., continues from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
