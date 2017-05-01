Max Ridgway
Max Ridgway is a 1990 graduate of Berklee College of Music, Summa Cum Laude, and holds a Masters degree in Music Education from Northwestern Oklahoma State University where he currently teaches as an adjunct instructor. The Max Ridgway Trio formed in 1993 with Max Ridgway on guitar, Richard Martin playing bass, Tony Swafford on drums.
