Man charged with burglary, indecent exposure -
Thirty-nine-year-old Ronnie Ray Shelton was charged Thursday with first-degree burglary and indecent exposure. According to an affidavit by Caddo Police Officer S. Scott, a woman came running out of her home Wednesday evening on South Choctaw Street and said a man had broken into her home and exposed himself while sitting on the couch.
