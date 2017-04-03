Man charged with burglary, indecent e...

Man charged with burglary, indecent exposure -

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: Durant Daily Democrat

Thirty-nine-year-old Ronnie Ray Shelton was charged Thursday with first-degree burglary and indecent exposure. According to an affidavit by Caddo Police Officer S. Scott, a woman came running out of her home Wednesday evening on South Choctaw Street and said a man had broken into her home and exposed himself while sitting on the couch.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Durant Daily Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wendy Teague 18 min MHS1991 7
Show some respect for truckers 9 hr WarForOil 2
Steve Pulaski, the Movie critic is a World-Clas... 13 hr steve pulaski 6
News My 2 Cents: Growing Concerns About Rapid Expansion 16 hr congestioned 1
R. Matt Hill Wed Matt Hill is an I... 19
Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up Wed Jealous oh yeah 6
I  L o v e  t o  s u c k  c o c k!!  Wed Oh yeah 2
See all Norman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norman Forum Now

Norman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Norman, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,635 • Total comments across all topics: 280,107,079

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC