Judge acquits Norman man in wife's death

A Cleveland County judge has found a Norman man not guilty by reason of insanity in the stabbing death of his wife in 2014. District Judge Thad Balkman said doctors for both the prosecution and the defense agreed in written reports that Abid Sandhu, 40, was insane and unable to form criminal intent when he stabbed his wife Sidra multiple times at the couple's home on April 19, 2014.

