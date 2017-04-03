John Mayer's opinion of Fifth Harmony...

John Mayer's opinion of Fifth Harmony without Camila Cabello

Thursday Apr 6

The 39-year-old guitarist took to Instagram Live to share his thoughts on his ex-girlfriend's departure from the girl group - comprised of Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui - and even suggested what the 'Work from Home' hitmakers would sound like if he were to join them. Going through notes on the keyboard, he explained: "So I like Fifth Harmony, but then Camila left the band and now it's just this.

