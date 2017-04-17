Ivanka's biz prospers as politics mixes with business
On April 6, Ivanka Trump's company won provisional approval from the Chinese government for three new trademarks, giving it monopoly rights to sell Ivanka brand jewelry, bags and spa services in the world's second-largest economy. That night, the first daughter and her husband, Jared Kushner, sat next to the president of China and his wife for a steak and Dover sole dinner at Mar-a-Lago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Norman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shauna Lowe: Messed Up Life (Sep '16)
|Sat
|Jamie Dundee
|7
|Nathanael Kent Shaffer DUI arrrst (Apr '16)
|Sat
|Jamie Dundee
|20
|Stylist Brandi McCoy
|Sat
|GiantClick
|21
|Darlene Thicksten: Horrible Mother
|Sat
|Jamie Dundee
|9
|Kari Gee-Cruzan is an Idiot (Sep '16)
|Sat
|Jamie Dundee
|17
|OU's Chris Robison Arrested For Public Intox On...
|Apr 9
|duiredux
|1
|Former Senator Shortey scheduled for arraignmen...
|Mar 24
|confused
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC