Governor declares state of emergency following severe weather in Oklahoma

21 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Gov. Mary Fallin on Saturday declared a state of emergency for all 77 Oklahoma counties following storms that brought with them damaging straight-line winds, tornadoes, flooding and snow. The order allows state agencies to make emergency purchases related to disaster relief and preparedness and is also the first step towards seeking federal aid, according to a news release.

