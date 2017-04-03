Gasoline prices muted on Syria strikes but trending upward ahead of summer

Gasoline prices are on the rise as seen on west Lindsay St. on Thursday, March 17, 2016 in Norman, Okla. Photo by Steve Sisney, The Oklahoman Gasoline prices were muted Friday in the wake of a U.S. missile strike in Syria, although prices have been trending upward as refineries start making the switch to summer blends of fuel.

