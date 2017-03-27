Fundraising for Oklahoma County sheri...

Fundraising for Oklahoma County sheriff's race ranges from $100,000-plus to under $500

Former state Rep. Mike Christian has raised more than $100,000 in donations in his latest campaign for Oklahoma County sheriff, the most of any of the four Republican candidates on the ballot Tuesday. The special election Tuesday is a winner-take-all primary.

