Four arrested in connection with fatal shooting of OU student
Tyrek Ladarius Turner, 20, Armani Ashanti Morgan, 19, and two 17-year-old boys have been booked into the Cleveland County jail on a murder complaint, Norman police spokeswoman Sarah Jensen said. About 10:55 p.m. Sunday, officers responding to a shooting call found Nathaniel Ewing, 20, shot in the parking lot of the Willowbrook apartments, 1852 E Lindsey.
