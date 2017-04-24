Four arrested in connection with fata...

Four arrested in connection with fatal shooting of OU student

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Tyrek Ladarius Turner, 20, Armani Ashanti Morgan, 19, and two 17-year-old boys have been booked into the Cleveland County jail on a murder complaint, Norman police spokeswoman Sarah Jensen said. About 10:55 p.m. Sunday, officers responding to a shooting call found Nathaniel Ewing, 20, shot in the parking lot of the Willowbrook apartments, 1852 E Lindsey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho 35 min Guest 6
Norman Teacher Paige Holden 36 min LaCrista 3
Wendy Teague 41 min Stephen Mann Chomo 8
Will thunder have chance in playoffs??? 9 hr Guest 8
Boycott Oklahoma Turnpikes ( The Turnpike State). (Dec '12) 20 hr Guest 5
News Edmond Police Investigate Business Theft Tue D C Burns White 2
News OK Task Force to focus on untested rape kits Tue moremula 1
See all Norman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norman Forum Now

Norman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Norman, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,559 • Total comments across all topics: 280,579,977

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC