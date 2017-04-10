Former Sooner DB Arrested For Armed R...

Former Sooner DB Arrested For Armed Robbery In Norman

18 hrs ago Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

Former defensive back for the University of Oklahoma, 19-year-old Parish Cobb, was arrested Wednesday night in Norman, accused of armed robbery at an apartment complex. According to a report by Norman Police, Cobb and another man entered an apartment located in the 2900 block of Oak tree Ave., near Highway 9 and Classen Blvd., just after 11 p.m. The report states both men pointed semi-automatic handguns at the residents and made off with cash and drugs before taking off.

