Former Ou DB Parrish Cobb arrested in connection with Norman armed robbery

21 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Former OU cornerback Parrish Cobb was arrested by Norman Police on Thursday morning in connection to an overnight armed robbery on Oak Tree Ave. Cobb, who had previously been arrested in Waco, Texas, in connection with a string of January armed robberies, was booked into the Cleveland County jail on complaints of robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and conspiracy to commit a felony. After the January arrest, Cobb was indefinitely suspended from the university, including all athletic programs, according to a release from university officials.

